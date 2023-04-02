India extends restrictions on petrol, diesel exports to ensure domestic availability

India has extended restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline, the government said in a notification, as New Delhi tries to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market.

The government had imposed the curbs on gasoline and gasoil exports through Friday's end of the financial year.

The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuel for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

