Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / India extends restrictions on petrol, diesel exports to ensure domestic availability

India extends restrictions on petrol, diesel exports to ensure domestic availability

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 02, 2023 12:28 PM IST

The government had imposed the curbs on gasoline and gasoil exports through Friday's end of the financial year.

India has extended restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline, the government said in a notification, as New Delhi tries to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market.

The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies. (Representational Image)

Also Read | Oil companies breathe easy as global prices dip

The government had imposed the curbs on gasoline and gasoil exports through Friday's end of the financial year.

The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuel for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diesel export
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP