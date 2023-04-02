Petrol, diesel prices on April 2: Check rates in your city
Kerala saw higher fuel prices from Saturday as the state government hiked the price of petrol and diesel by ₹2.
Petrol and diesel prices in India remained steady on Sunday for the 10th consecutive month after the last fuel price change in May 2022. While Mumbaikars can buy petrol at ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre, Delhiites need to shell out slightly less for fuel as petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively.
In Chennai, 1 litre of petrol currently costs ₹102.63 and the rate of diesel is ₹94.24 per litre. Petrol is being sold in Kolkata at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
Here are the fuel rates in other cities:
|CITY
|PETROL (Rs/LITRE)
|DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
|Lucknow
|96.57
|89.76
|Bengaluru
|101.94
|87.89
|Jaipur
|108.48
|93.72
|Bhopal
|108.65
|93.90
|Gurugram
|97.18
|90.05
Foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices are some of the factors that determine the price of fuel, which also vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges. It is revised daily at 6 am by oil marketing companies in case of any rate updates.
On Saturday, the price of commercial LPG cylinders became cheaper by ₹91.50. The rate of domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged.
According to Indian Oil's website, consumers can receive the latest fuel price notifications on their smartphones by sending a text message to the number 9224992249 in the format - RSP (space) Dealer code of fuel pump.
On Saturday, oil fell for the fifth consecutive month, culminating in its second quarterly drop since early 2020. Prices have slid against a backdrop of gloomy US economic sentiment and a banking crisis that rattled broader markets.
(With inputs from Reuters)