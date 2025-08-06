India, Russia now explore opportunities in rare earth, critical minerals

NEW DELHI: India and Russia are actively exploring opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals, as well as coal gasification and cooperation in aluminium and fertiliser sourcing, despite the US imposing punitive tariffs on Indian goods for doing business with Moscow. The session was co-chaired by secretary, DPIIT Amardeep Singh Bhatia, and from the Russian side by deputy minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Alexey Gruzdev (PIB)

Indi and Russian officials on Wednesday held the 11th session of the working group on modernisation and industrial cooperation in the Indian capital under the framework of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The meeting reviewed the progress made since the 10th session and provided a platform to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, the statement said.

“Discussions included updates from the sub-groups on modernisation, mining, fertilisers, and railway transport, as well as emerging areas of collaboration,” it added.

Key focus areas included cooperation in aerospace science and technology, including the establishment of a modernised wind tunnel facility, production of small aircraft piston engines, and joint development in carbon fibre technology, additive manufacturing, and 3D printing, it said.

“Both sides also explored opportunities in rare earth and critical minerals extraction, underground coal gasification, and creation of modern industrial infrastructure,” it added. The session was co-chaired by department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia and Russian deputy minister of industry and trade Alexey Gruzdev.

The two sides welcomed enhanced engagement in aluminium, fertilisers, and railway transport, alongside capacity building and technology transfer in mining sector equipment, exploration, and industrial and domestic waste management, the ministry said.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the 11th session by both co-chairs, reaffirming the strategic India-Russia partnership and shared commitment to deepen industrial and economic cooperation. The session saw participation from around 80 delegates representing both sides, including senior government officials, domain experts, and representatives from industry.