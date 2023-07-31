India Startup Festival 2023 in Bengaluru to host 10,000+ global startups and 500+ investors

India Start-up Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation supporting the growth and development of the Indian Start-Up ecosystem, announced the 2nd edition of India Startup Festival (ISF) 2023 from August 10-12 at Muddanahalli, Bengaluru. The theme of ISF 2023 is ‘Innovation at the Bottom of the Pyramid’ Engaging discussions during the event will encompass vital areas such as Rural Healthcare Education, Fintech, Rural Innovation, Agritech and Foodtech. Elite policymakers from the nation and world-leading change harbingers will attend ISF 23 to address grassroots-level challenges and propose impactful solutions.

ISF 2023 will be a unique platform for startup founders to Connect with peers, industry leaders and investors, collaborate and draw a growth path for their venture. The event is expected to be a dynamic platform fostering ideas, innovators, and Startups by providing them an ecosystem to interact, network, and collaborate with industry, government bodies and investors making it an ultimate hub of entrepreneurial excellence. ISF 2023 will host over 10,000 startups from India, the UK, Japan and many other countries. The Startup jury will meticulously handpick the top one hundred startups as finalists, granting them an exclusive chance to pitch on the grand stage and secure funding. The top 10 startups will be awarded with cash prizes and will be mentored by their sector-specific industry leaders. The startups were shortlisted from the Investor Connect Workshops organized in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, USA and UK.

Speaking about ISF 2023, J A Chowdary, Key Architect, Indian Tech Industry Chairperson & Convenor, India Startup Festival said, “The India Start-up Festival (ISF) is complementary to the great initiatives of Government of India (GOI) such as Start-up India, Digital India, Make-in-India, etc and will bring together more than 10,000 start-ups to advance their mission and drive towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. With a vision to reimagine the start-up landscape in India, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a startup community that will enable them to unleash their full potential. This festival will be a vibrant hub of entrepreneurial energy and innovation. It will present an excellent opportunity for startup founders to network with investors, mentors, and industry leaders. For India to flourish, the fruits of the Startup ecosystem must reach rural India, ushering in new opportunities and employment prospects. This is the core theme of ISF 2023 Empower ‘Innovation at the bottom of the Pyramid’ to empower the grassroots that will inevitably lead to exponential growth.”

He further added, “We will be recognizing 8 eminent personalities in India with lifetime achievement awards in recognition of their contribution to the industry and growth of the country. To encourage the next generation of innovators, we will also be recognizing Ten Junicorn (students) Team. India Startup Foundation is also signing a number of MoUs to provide a flourishing eco-system for startups to guide, mentor, market, and fund the startups and help them succeed.”

Key Takeaways Expected from ISF 23:

1. Revolutionary Startup Support: A groundbreaking initiative is set to unfold at ISF 23, with 30 plus term sheets to be awarded to deserving Startups.

2. Global Unification of Startups: ISF 23 serves as a global platform for collaboration, bringing together National and International startups from countries like the UK, Japan, and more, all under one roof.

3. Aligning with Government Initiatives: Committed to amplifying the objectives of Startup India and Digital India, the festival aims to fulfil initiatives pioneered by the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

4. Roundtable Discussions: Various Roundtables discussions involved by global participants will discuss on “Rural Entrepreneurship and Rural Empowerment”.

5. Nurturing Junior Innovators: Recognizing the potential of young minds, ISF 23 will invest in innovation and ideas from juniors, with ten Junicorn Teams set to receive prestigious awards.

6. Global Diplomatic and Business Participation: Emphasizing its international appeal, ISF 23 anticipates the presence of several High Commissioners, Trade Commissioners, and H.E. Ambassadors from diverse nations, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and opportunities. More than 10 country representatives are participating.

7. Fostering Collaborations: The festival is poised to be a platform for meaningful partnerships, with the signing of vital Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) expected to drive transformative progress.

8. Honouring Eminent Personalities: ISF 23 will pay tribute to thirteen illustrious personalities from various countries, conferring them with prestigious lifetime achievement awards.

