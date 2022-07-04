Indian companies step up hiring in June quarter

Indian companies were on a hiring frenzy in the April-June quarter with the number of job postings rising by 1.6 times when compared to the first three months of the year.

Information technology (IT), BPO/call centres, and recruitment services are the sectors that have turned out to be the biggest guzzlers for new jobs over the last three months as companies doubled down on expansion plans and entered new sectors after two years of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lull.

According to a study by Mint+ Shine.com called ‘Talent Insights’, the first three months of FY23 registered 61% increase in jobs on Shine’s job portal, compared to job postings in the same quarter of FY22.

According to the study, sectors like IT (16%), hospitality (10%), energy (8%), engineering and construction (7%) and banking and financial services and insurance, or BFSI, (9%) were among the top recruiters in FY22 with a their large number job postings.

However, there were sectors like broking, shipping, automation which saw the largest jump in the number of postings in FY22 compared to FY21—863%, 603%, and 594%, respectively.

In the data available for the first quarter of FY23, the top sectors by number of job postings were: IT (21%), BFSI—banking and financial services (16%), and insurance (9%), BPO/call centres (10%), recruitment services (9%).

According to the study, digital marketing was the most sought-after skill with 37.2% of the employers on the lookout for that talent, while those who are well versed with IT, Python, cloud computing like skills fell into the second bracket with 30.1%