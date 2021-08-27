Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 27, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Aug 27, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Aug 27, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Aug 27, 2021

A decrease of 0.57% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47220 from 47490. It was also lower than the previous week average of 47347.1 by 0.27%.

The Gold Price Today in India ( 47220) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global Gold Price Today increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Aug 27, 2021

RELATED STORIES

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47329 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 217.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47220 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Aug 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.46% to 47329 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.02% or about 217.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.48% or 301.9 per kg to the price level of 62900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47220) decreased by 217.7 from yesterday ( 47490), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 217.7 and value of 47329 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Aug 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex slips 95 points in early trade; Nifty hovers around 16,600

Fitch pares household spending forecast for 2021

Centre may roll out e-com policy without data norms

State-run lenders depend on LIC to meet funding goals
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP