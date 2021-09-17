Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 17, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Sep 17, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( 46380) is lower than this week's average of 46948.6 by 1.21%. The Gold Price though was lower than yesterday's value of 46780.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( 46380).

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

RELATED STORIES

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46125 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 4.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46380 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.01% to 46125 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.77% or about 4.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.33% or 203.1 per kg to the price level of 61540 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46380) decreased by 4.6 from yesterday ( 46780), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 4.6 and value of 46125 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Sep 17, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 73.5 as compared to previous close of 73.6. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paras Defence IPO to open on Sep 21. 10 things to know

GST Council meeting today; may bring diesel, petrol under tax regime

Zomato to stop grocery delivery from today over ‘gaps in order fulfilment’

‘It is really important to innovate far ahead of time’
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP