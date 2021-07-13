Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( 47700) have decreased since yesterday( 47710). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( 47827.1) by 0.27%.

The spot gold price in India( 47700) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.15% and reached the value of $1809.5.

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1809.5 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.15% over yesterday. This price level is 3.86% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.12% to $26.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.18% to $1124.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47818 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 47.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47700 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.1% to 47818 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.27% or about 47.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.16% or 111.4 per kg to the price level of 69629 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47700) decreased by 47.8 from yesterday ( 47710), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $2.8 to $1809.5 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 47.8 and value of 47818 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Gold Price Silver Price
