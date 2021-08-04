Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 47950 from 47960. It was also lower than the previous week average of 48214.3 by 0.55%.

Although global gold prices($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( 47950).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47870 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 14.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47950 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.03% to 47870 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.17% or about 14.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.22% or 150.2 per kg to the price level of 68264 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47950) decreased by 14.4 from yesterday ( 47960), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 14.4 and value of 47870 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Aug 04, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

