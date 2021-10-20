Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Gold Price in India ( 47500) has decreased since yesterday( 47510). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( 47894.3) by 0.82%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( 47500).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47435 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 113.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47500 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.24% to 47435 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.29% or about 113.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.09% or 58.2 per kg to the price level of 64619 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47500) decreased by 113.8 from yesterday ( 47510), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 113.8 and value of 47435 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 75.1 as compared to previous close of 75.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

