India's April-Sept fiscal deficit touches $74.91 billion, says Centre: Report

Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:24 PM IST

Net tax receipts rose to 10.12 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 18.24 trillion rupees, the data showed(Reuters File Photo)
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

India's fiscal deficit for the six months through September touched 6.20 trillion Indian rupees ($74.91 billion) or 37.3% of annual estimates, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts rose to 10.12 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 18.24 trillion rupees, the data showed.

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

