India's April-Sept fiscal deficit touches $74.91 billion, says Centre: Report

India's fiscal deficit for the six months through September touched 6.20 trillion Indian rupees ($74.91 billion) or 37.3% of annual estimates, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts rose to 10.12 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 18.24 trillion rupees, the data showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February, while presenting the annual budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for 2022/23 starting April, compared to 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON