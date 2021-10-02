India's quarterly exports cross $100 billion-mark for the first time

India reported $101.89 billion in exports in the quarter ending September, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Saturday. This is the first time that Indian exports have crossed $100 billion mark.

In September alone, the exports stood at $33.44 billion, according to government data. In August, the figure was $33.28 billion. The highest export amount in the second quarter was recorded in the month of July ($35.17 billion).

The total has now reached $101.89 billion, the data further showed.

In the first six months of the current financial year, exports from India touched $197 billion. The government has set a target of $400 billion for the financial year.