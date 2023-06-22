India’s goldilocks moment flags a unique asymmetry
Jun 22, 2023 01:11 AM IST
There is a unique asymmetry in the Indian economy where growth is driven by the rich but inflation is more dependent on the poor, and on extra-economic factors
{{#userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday....view detail