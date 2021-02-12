Home / Business / Industrial production grows by 1 pc in December
Industrial production grows by 1 pc in December

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The IIP had grown by 0.4 per cent in December 2019.(Reuters/ File photo)

India's industrial production grew by 1 per cent in December, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020.

Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.

The IIP had grown by 0.4 per cent in December 2019.

Industrial production has been hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic since March last year when IIP contracted by 18.7 per cent in the month.

