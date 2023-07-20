Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Infosys makes 5945 crore net profit in Q1FY24, 11% higher than last year

Infosys makes 5945 crore net profit in Q1FY24, 11% higher than last year

PTI |
Jul 20, 2023 04:26 PM IST

For Q1FY23, the software giant's consolidated profit stood at ₹5360 crore.

IT services firm Infosys on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in June quarter at 5,945 crore, but lowered full year growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent amid macro uncertainties.

Infosys (File Photo/Representational)

The net profit (before minority interest) during the same period previous year stood at 5,362 crore.

The company posted a revenue growth of 10 per cent to 37,933 crore, up from 34,470 crore in the year ago period.

The country's second largest IT services company has lowered its revenue guidance for the full year to 1 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency, down from 4 to 7 per cent projected earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
infosys
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP