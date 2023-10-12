Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit at 6,212 crore, revenue grows 7%

Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit at 6,212 crore, revenue grows 7%

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit at ₹6,212 crore, revenue up 7%

Infosys Ltd, the second largest software services exporter reported Q2 net profit at 6,212 crore, revenue up 7%.

Infosys q2 results

“We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
infosys
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP