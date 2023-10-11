TCS reports ₹59,692 crore revenue in September 2023 quarter
Oct 11, 2023 05:49 PM IST
The country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter.
The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of ₹10,431 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.
The company's operating profit during the reporting quarter grew 9.1 per cent to ₹14,483 crore while operating margins widened by 25 bps to 24.3 per cent, the city-headquartered company told reporters here.
