The country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said its net profit increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,342 crore in the September 2023 quarter. TCS reports ₹ 59,692 crore revenue in September 2023 quarter(Mint file)

The Tata Group flagship had reported a net profit of ₹10,431 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹59,692 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹55,309 crore a year ago, the company said.

The company's operating profit during the reporting quarter grew 9.1 per cent to ₹14,483 crore while operating margins widened by 25 bps to 24.3 per cent, the city-headquartered company told reporters here.

