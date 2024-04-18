 Infosys to share Q4 earnings today: Check results timing, details and preview here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Infosys to share Q4 earnings today: Check results timing, details and preview here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Infosys Q4 results: The company's leadership team will be part of a press conference at 4:30 pm and address media questions. Check all details here

Infosys Q4 results: Infosys Ltd will declare its results for the March quarter on April 18 and is expected to declare a muted growth 3-4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales while Ebit margin is seen contracting marginally on a sequential basis amid wage hikes during the quarter. The company is scheduled to announce its results at around 3:45 pm IST. This comes after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a better-than-expected results.

Infosys Q4 results: Infosys results come after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a better-than-expected results.(Reuters)
Infosys Q4 results: Infosys results come after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a better-than-expected results.(Reuters)

Read more: Q4 results today: Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, ICICI Securities among companies to post earnings

Infosys Q4 results timing

The company's leadership team will be part of a press conference at 4:30 pm and address media questions in an interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Earnings Q4 concall timing

Read more: Nestle adds sugar to infant milk, cereal products sold in several countries including India, study finds

Infosys will conduct a 60-minute conference call at 6:00 pm "where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call," the company said.

Infosys Q4 results preview

Read more: Google layoffs: Company announces second major round of job cuts in 2024 saying ‘change is difficult’

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities noted, “We expect Infosys to hold out revenue growth guidance for FY25 in the 4-7 per cent CC range. We expect margin guidance to be similar to FY24 (20-22 per cent EBIT margin). We think that risk on revenue is to the downside post the recent commentary of global IT Services players like Accenture, Capgemini and Cognizant.”

This brokerage expects Infosys to report a revenue growth of 1.2 per cent QoQ in CC terms as it said, “We expect EBIT margin to expand by 20bps QoQ to 20.7 per cent as the impact of salary hikes which were announced from 1st November 2023 will be lower in 4QFY24 and the one-off impact due to McCamish Systems in 3QFY24 will be reversed in 4QFY24. We believe that 4QFY24 TCV number will be in the $2-$3 billion range.”

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Infosys to share Q4 earnings today: Check results timing, details and preview here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On