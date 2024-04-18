Infosys to share Q4 earnings today: Check results timing, details and preview here

Infosys Q4 results: Infosys Ltd will declare its results for the March quarter on April 18 and is expected to declare a muted growth 3-4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in sales while Ebit margin is seen contracting marginally on a sequential basis amid wage hikes during the quarter. The company is scheduled to announce its results at around 3:45 pm IST. This comes after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a better-than-expected results. Infosys Q4 results: Infosys results come after IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a better-than-expected results.(Reuters)

Infosys Q4 results timing

The company's leadership team will be part of a press conference at 4:30 pm and address media questions in an interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website.

Earnings Q4 concall timing

Infosys will conduct a 60-minute conference call at 6:00 pm "where the senior management will discuss company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call," the company said.

Infosys Q4 results preview

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities noted, “We expect Infosys to hold out revenue growth guidance for FY25 in the 4-7 per cent CC range. We expect margin guidance to be similar to FY24 (20-22 per cent EBIT margin). We think that risk on revenue is to the downside post the recent commentary of global IT Services players like Accenture, Capgemini and Cognizant.”

This brokerage expects Infosys to report a revenue growth of 1.2 per cent QoQ in CC terms as it said, “We expect EBIT margin to expand by 20bps QoQ to 20.7 per cent as the impact of salary hikes which were announced from 1st November 2023 will be lower in 4QFY24 and the one-off impact due to McCamish Systems in 3QFY24 will be reversed in 4QFY24. We believe that 4QFY24 TCV number will be in the $2-$3 billion range.”