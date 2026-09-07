Is the stock market open on Labor Day? Here’s the 2026 trading schedule

The US stock market is closed on Monday, September 7, 2026, for Labor Day. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will not have regular trading today. The stock market will reopen on Tuesday, September 8. Regular trading will return after the Labor Day holiday.

Is the Stock Market Open on Labor Day? (REUTERS)

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Normal US stock market hours are 9:30 am to 4 pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday. Both the NYSE and Nasdaq follow these regular trading hours.

The NYSE and Nasdaq are closed every weekend. This means investors cannot trade during the normal market session on Saturdays and Sundays. Investors can still place some stock and ETF orders outside regular market hours. Extended-hours trading allows buying and selling before or after the normal session.

However, extended-hours trading comes with extra risks. Trading volume is usually lower after hours, which can make stock prices move more sharply. Orders may also not be completed fully during extended trading. Lower trading activity can make it harder to find a buyer or seller at the price an investor wants.

US stock market holidays in 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The NYSE and Nasdaq will observe 10 full-day market holidays in 2026. The holiday schedule includes major federal holidays as well as Good Friday. New Year's Day: Thursday, January 1.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 19.

Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day: Monday, February 16.

Good Friday: Friday, April 3.

Memorial Day: Monday, May 25.

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19.

Independence Day, observed: Friday, July 3.

Labor Day: Monday, September 7.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26.

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25.

Early stock market closings in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NYSE and Nasdaq will observe 10 full-day market holidays in 2026. The holiday schedule includes major federal holidays as well as Good Friday. New Year's Day: Thursday, January 1.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 19.

Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day: Monday, February 16.

Good Friday: Friday, April 3.

Memorial Day: Monday, May 25.

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19.

Independence Day, observed: Friday, July 3.

Labor Day: Monday, September 7.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26.

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25.

Early stock market closings in 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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The stock exchanges will also close early at 1 pm Eastern time on two days in 2026. Friday, November 27: The market will close at 1 pm ET on the day after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday. Thursday, December 24: The market will close at 1 pm ET on Christmas Eve.

How holiday dates are observed

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Some holidays have a fixed date every year, such as July 4 and Christmas Day. When one of these holidays falls on a Saturday, the stock market generally observes it on the Friday before. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market generally observes it on the following Monday.

New Year's Day has one special exception. If January 1 falls on a Saturday, US stock exchanges remain open for regular trading on the Friday before and Wall Street does not observe the holiday on that Friday. US financial markets can also close for a National Day of Mourning after the death of a former or sitting president. This is typically observed on the day of the president's funeral.

What about the bond market?

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The bond market follows a different holiday schedule from the stock market. Its schedule is determined by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, also known as SIFMA. Normal bond market hours are 8 am to 5 pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

In both 2026 and 2027, bond markets will close for the same 10 stock market holidays. Bond markets will also close for Indigenous Peoples' Day in October. The holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day. Bond markets will also close for Veterans Day in November. The bond market has several additional early-closing days. It will close at 2 pm ET on certain days around major holidays.

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Maundy Thursday: The bond market closes at 2 pm ET on the Thursday before Good Friday.

The Friday before Memorial Day: The bond market closes at 2 pm ET.

July 2: The bond market closes at 2 pm ET ahead of Independence Day.

Black Friday: The bond market closes at 2 pm ET on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Christmas Eve: The bond market closes at 2 pm ET on December 24.

New Year's Eve: The bond market closes at 2 pm ET on December 31.

Holidays when the stock market usually stays open

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Not every US holiday is a stock market holiday. The NYSE and Nasdaq generally continue normal trading unless the holiday falls on a weekend.

New Year's Eve: The stock market generally remains open for regular stock trading, although the bond market closes early at 2 pm ET.

For investors checking whether the market is open, the key point for today is simple: the US stock market is closed on Monday, September 7, 2026, for Labor Day, and regular trading resumes Tuesday, September 8.

FAQs

Q1. Is the stock market open today?

No. The U.S. stock market is closed on Monday, September 7, 2026, for Labor Day.

Q2. Is the stock market closed on Labor Day?

Yes. Labor Day is a full-day U.S. stock market holiday.

Q3. When will the stock market reopen?

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The NYSE and Nasdaq will reopen for regular trading on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.