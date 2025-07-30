ITR-3 filing open: who can file, how to file, key rules for AY 2025-26| All you need to know

The Income Tax Department has activated the option to file ITR-3 online for the Assessment Year 2025-26 (Financial Year 2024-25). This is now available on the department’s e-filing website. ITR-3 filing announcement was made on 30 July 2025 through a public notice, and is now is now available on the department’s e-filing website.(Pexels)

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 30, through a public notice that said, "Kind Attention Taxpayers! Income Tax Return Form of ITR-3 is now enabled for filing through online mode."

Who can file ITR-3 ?

ITR-3 applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who earn income from:

• Running a business or profession

• Share trading, including futures and options

• Being a partner in a firm

• Investing in unlisted equity shares

• Earning capital gains or income from abroad

• Having income from more than one source, such as salary, property, pension, and business

• Having total income above ₹50 lakh and also business income

• Being a company director

This form is not for companies, LLPs, or firms. It is meant only for individuals and HUFs with business or professional income.

How to file ITR-3 ?

A taxpayer must file ITR 3 online. It can be done in the following ways:

• File the return using a digital signature

• Submit the return online and then send the signed ITR V form as verification

If you file it using a digital signature, the acknowledgement will be sent to your registered email address.

You can also download the ITR V form from the income tax website, sign it, and post it to the Income Tax Department’s CPC office in Bangalore. It must reach them within 30 days of filing, according to Cleartax report.

Key updates in ITR-3 for AY 2025-26

Some major changes highlighted by tax experts while filing this year’s ITR-3 include:

• Mandatory confirmation for the new tax regime using Form 10-IEA

• Capital gains to be reported separately for periods before and after 23 July 2024

• Resident taxpayers need to give separate indexation details

• Assets and liabilities must be reported if their total value is ₹1 crore or more

• A new section, 44BBC, applies to cruise operators

• Dividend income has to be reported in detail

• Capital loss from share buybacks has to be shown separately

The deadline to file ITR-3 without late fees is expected to follow the regular due dates, unless extended.