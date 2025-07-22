Fake 'PAN 2.0' Scam Alert: Indian Government warns taxpayers against phishing emails

Indian government has issued a serious warning to taxpayers about a widespread phishing campaign involving fake offers for upgraded “PAN 2.0” cards. According to an advisory by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, fraudsters are sending deceptive emails to individuals, falsely claiming the launch of a new version of the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with enhanced features such as QR codes. Emails with subject lines related to “PAN 2.0 Cards” are being sent from suspicious email IDs such as info@smt.plusoasis.com(Bloomberg)

What’s the scam?

Emails with subject lines related to “PAN 2.0 Cards” are being sent from suspicious email IDs such as info@smt.plusoasis.com, urging recipients to click on a link to download their so-called “e-PAN”. These messages are designed to appear official but are, in fact, part of a cybercrime campaign aimed at stealing sensitive personal and financial data.

Government confirms the emails are fake

The PIB Fact Check team has officially labelled these emails as fraudulent, confirming that they do not originate from any legitimate government department. In a social media post, the bureau warned: “Do not respond to emails, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information and report such phishing emails.”

The Income Tax Department has also reiterated that it does not send unsolicited messages asking for bank details, passwords, or personal credentials. Furthermore, PAN and e-PAN services are provided only through authorised government portals, not through email links.

How the fake PAN scam works

The user receives an email claiming that a new PAN card version with QR code support is available. The message includes a link to download the upgraded e-PAN. Clicking the link redirects users to a fake government-like website. Users are asked to enter sensitive information such as PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account numbers. The data is collected by scammers for identity theft or financial fraud.

How to stay safe

-Always verify the source of any government communication.

-Official emails typically come from domains like @gov.in or @nic.in.

-Avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal data online.

Where to report phishing attempts

If you receive such a phishing email, report it immediately to:

-webmanager@incometax.gov.in

-incident@cert-in.org.in