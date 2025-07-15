The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore, has launched two undergraduate programs in Economics and Data Science. The first batch of these four-year full-time residential programs will commence in August 2026. IIM Bangalore launches two 4-year UG programs in Economics & Data Science from August 2026

The undergraduate courses-BSc Honours in Economics (with a minor in Data Science and Business) and BSc Honours in Data Sciences (with a minor in Economics and Business), under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies, were launched by the Institute at a press conference held on Tuesday, July 15.

The press conference was attended by Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, Prof. P.D. Jose, Professor-in-Charge of IIMB’s second campus, Prof. Mukta Kulkarni, Dean of Programmes and faculty of OB&HRM, Prof. Sourav Mukherji, Dean of Alumni Relations & Development and faculty of OB&HRM.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, each course will begin with an intake of 40 students, bringing the total cohort size to 80 students per year for the first two years.

While speaking at the event, Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “Our vision is to nurture critical thinkers and problem solvers capable of driving positive change. To actualise this vision, we believe it is important to engage young learners early; familiarise them with the intricacies of emerging and unfamiliar markets, and equip them with analytical, contextual, and ethical perspectives”.

The registration process for these courses will begin in September 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the courses should have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board. Willing candidates should mandatorily have Mathematics in Class 12 with a minimum of 60 per cent marks for both majors and the overall score of 60% or above in Class X. The age limit should be not above 20 years for the general category and 22 years for the reserved category as on August 1, 2025.

The selection process comprises of national test followed by an interview. The programme fee is ₹8.5 lakh per annum.

The curriculum of these two courses will integrate economics, data science, philosophy, communication, and ethics, with a flavor of business education, to establish a strong application-based orientation. Programme highlights include two internship cycles; an international exchange term offering; a curriculum grounded in context sensitivity, individual transformation, and life competencies; and the option for a three-year exit with a degree. The balance of depth and breadth offered is expected to set these programmes apart from other UG offerings in India, reads the press statement.