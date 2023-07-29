ITR filing: Income Tax dept says over five crore ITRs filed till July 27

If you have not filed your income tax return (ITR) till now, do it before Monday, i.e July 31. Those missing the deadline will face strict penalty. The Income Tax Department has said that over five crore ITRs have been filed till July 27 this year. “Out of the 5.03 crore ITRs filed till 27th July, 2023, about 4.46 crore ITRs have been e-verified i.e. more than 88% ITRs filed have been e-verified! Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore ITRs have already been processed!” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Friday. ALSO READ: Penalty and other consequences if ITRs submitted after due dateThe I-T department also said it has set up a 24x7 helpdesk to provide support to the taxpayers via calls, live chats, Webex sessions and social media. The support will be provided till July 31, including the weekends. On Saturday, the I-T department tweeted a reminder to the taxpayers to file their returns before the deadline. “Avoid last day rush. 3 days left to file your #ITR The due date to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 is 31st July, 2023. Remember to e-verify after filing”, the tweet read.

Will govt extend deadline?

Out of the e-verified ITRs, more than 2.69 crore returns have already been processed, the income tax department said.

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra on July 16 had asked all taxpayers to file their returns before July 31 as the Centre is not contemplating the extension of the deadline.

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions. So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

