It's time to diversify your portfolio across the globe, currencies — know why

In an era of lightning-fast capital flows, geopolitical shocks, supply-chain pressures, and cross-border financial contagion, the idea of staying “local” with your investments simply doesn’t cut it. Global diversification—spreading your portfolio across regions, countries, and currencies—is no longer an optional “nice to have”. It has become a core requirement for investors who want not just returns, but resilience. Let us discuss why it is so. A global diversification of portfolio is a core requirement for investors who want not just returns, but resilience. (Pixabay)

The markets are interconnected, which means local shocks can go global. We live in a tightly interwoven financial ecosystem. A crisis in one country or region can ripple outwards quickly through trade, investment, commodity pricing, or investor sentiment. Scholars analysing global equity returns have documented the increasing interconnectedness of markets: Shocks in Country A often transmit to Country B via sector or macro linkages. Because of this, investing only in your home market exposes you to the risk of regional shocks without buffers elsewhere.

Another reason is risk reduction and smoother return profiles. One of the core rationales for diversification is that different markets don’t move in perfect unison. When one region is weak, another may be strong. Global diversification allows you to capture this non-synchrony.

Financial institutions often point out that spreading investments across geographies helps mitigate localised risk (recession, political instability, regulatory shocks, private banking). Dimensional Funds notes that global exposure can help reduce portfolio volatility by adding markets whose cycles differ from your home base. In academic work, the benefits of international diversification are often traced to reductions in market, political, and inflation risk that are unique to individual locales.

Yes, in a global crisis many assets may move together (correlations rise). But by diversifying broadly, you can temper losses in many normal cycles, making your portfolio more robust over time.

An important thing to consider is that if you limit yourself to your own country, you might miss out on growth surges elsewhere. Emerging and frontier markets often offer higher long-term growth prospects than mature markets. Some sectors or industries are more dominant or cheaper abroad. For instance, technology, clean energy, biotechnology, and consumer growth often find fertile ground in Asia, Latin America or Africa.

Recent capital flows underline this trend: over the past nine months, Asia (excluding China) has drawn about $100 billion in capital inflows as investors seek diversification beyond the US. In short, cross-border investing unlocks many more “growth engines” than you’d have domestically.

Investing globally gives you exposure to multiple currencies, which can help if your home currency weakens. A depreciation in your local currency reduces the value of domestic assets when measured in global terms, but international holdings (in foreign currencies) may offset some of that drag. That said, currency swings also add volatility, so many globally diversified portfolios choose to hedge some currency risk or use strategies to balance it. Thus, global diversification provides a built-in partial hedge against exchange rate risk.

Another compelling reason for global diversification is that leadership shifts over time. A region or market that was a star for one decade can underperform in the next. While US stocks greatly outperformed non-US stocks over the last decade, an investor who had stayed diversified (say, 60:40 US vs non-US) would have achieved solid results with less risk. In other words, betting all on one market means you're forced to “time the turn”—a very risky game.

Many investors suffer from home bias—the tendency to over-invest locally due to familiarity and comfort. But that comes at a cost; either you become overly exposed to local political risk, taxation, regulatory shifts, or market slumps, or you miss the upside of diversification benefits.

Global diversification forces you to think beyond what you know, and forces discipline in constructing a more balanced risk–return profile.

Of course, global investment is not without its hurdles. You must acknowledge and plan for: Currency risk and exchange rate volatility, regulatory, tax, and reporting differences across jurisdictions, higher transaction costs or liquidity challenges in certain markets, political risk, capital controls, or sudden policy changes. The key is not to avoid global investing because of these risks, but to structure it smartly—with due diligence, hedging where needed, and a long-term mindset.

In today’s world, the notion that global diversification is optional is outdated. With markets deeply interconnected, shocks propagate swiftly, and cycles shift unpredictably—diversification isn’t just a safety net, it is a foundational pillar of prudent investing. While it won’t always deliver the highest return in any one period, what it does deliver is what matters most for most investors: resilience, smoother returns, and exposure to growth beyond your borders. In other words: global diversification is not a luxury—it’s a necessity.

The author Atul Parekh is founder and CEO at Bigul.