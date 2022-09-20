Jack Dorsey to depose in Twitter-Elon Musk legal battle: Report

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Tuesday will be questioned under oath in the microblogging platform's legal battle against his friend Elon Musk. The former Twitter CEO was subpoenaed by the Tesla CEO last month, and will be questioned by attorneys of both sides via Zoom, Bloomberg reported. In August, Musk had served Dorsey with a subpoena in a hunt for material evidence to help him get out of the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal. Dorsey was served with a legal order to provide the Tesla CEO with any document related to the takeover deal inked in April, as well as the information touching on false or spam accounts or how the microblogging platform calculates the number of its active users, AFP reported.

Musk backed out of the Twitter deal, accusing the company of non-compliance with the contract and misleading his team over bot accounts on the social media platform. Twitter has sued the world's richest man in order to force him to complete the takeover deal. The five-day trial begins on October 17 in Delaware, US. In his latest court filing, Musk accused Twitter of fraud by concealing serious flaws in its data security, Reuters reported. Musk amended his previously filed lawsuit by adopting allegations of whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko who told US Congress of meddling on the social media platform by foreign agents.

Musk has also demanded that Twitter make the former head of its consumer division Kayvon Beykpour to answer questions about spam or robot accounts on the social media platform.

Beykpour has so far evaded efforts to make him turn over documents or provide testimony, according to a court filing. Musk’s legal team claims Beykpour is a key figure in their case because he was intimately involved with measuring how many accounts were revenue generating.

