Jim Rogers on when he would invest in India: ‘If PM Modi secures victory…’
Praising India, Jim Rogers said, “I tell people all over the world that if you can only visit one country, it should be India.”
Legendary investor Jim Rogers said that PM Narendra Modi has put in place “several measures beneficial to the Indian economy” as he talked about when he would invest in India. Praising the PM amid Lok Sabha elections in India, Jim Rogers said, “If he secures victory, I expect the Indian stock market to remain strong. If the Indian stock market goes down a lot then I would change my strategy and start investing in India again.”
On what he expects to be the impact of elections on the stock market, he said in an interview as per Mint, “While I don't anticipate a major downturn before the election but if it were to happen, I would seize the opportunity and invest more. I typically invest in countries when their markets are down.”
Praising India, he said that he wishes everyone would visit the country, adding, "I tell people all over the world that if you can only visit one country, it should be India because it's the most exciting country for a tourist. The food, the languages, the man-made sites, the natural sites, the women: the women are always winning beauty contests. Ohh! It is a fantastic country."
He explained, “I aspire for everyone to explore the world, to venture beyond their own borders and see new places. Exploring other countries and meeting different people is a valuable educational experience, and in doing that one can also learn a lot about oneself and their homeland.”
Jim Rogers who has inspired many, shared his best strategy for investing in the stock market. He said, “The best strategy is that everyone should invest only in what they truly understand. Avoid relying on internet advice, television pundits, or the opinions of others. Only invest in what you yourself know. Everybody knows a lot about something, so, if you stay with what you know, you will probably be a successful investor.”
