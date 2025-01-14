Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea may hike tariffs this year: Check details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 14, 2025 03:42 PM IST

The previous tariff hike by Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea was by 25% in July 2024, which came after two years

Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may hike tariffs again this year by 10%, The Financial Express reported citing analysts.

The tariff hikes may lead to an an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) by atleast 25%, which can hep in expansion and growth for the sector in 2025.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
The tariff hikes may lead to an an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) by atleast 25%, which can hep in expansion and growth for the sector in 2025.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The previous hike was by 25% in July 2024, which came after two years.

Also Read: Apple iPhone sales drop 5% globally after AI rollout disappoints, Chinese competition grows

The telecom operators may also introduce 5G-specific pricing along with the tariff hike as they focus on monetisation.

“Jio’s potential listing in 2025 will likely make it more amenable to higher tariffs to boost its growth. Bharti Airtel wants to raise tariffs for better ROCE (return on capital employed),” the report quoted Akshat Agarwal and Ayush Bansal, analysts at Jefferies, as saying in a note. "Moreover, with the government being the largest stakeholder, VIL may also favour tariff hikes.”

Also Read: China's EV market faces slowdown after 42% surge; 20% growth predicted in 2025

The hikes may increase average revenue per user (ARPU) by at least 25%, which can help the sector expand and grow in 2025.

However, Jio's revenue gain is expected to be slow because the previous hike resulted in Jio losing 11 million subscribers due to the impact of SIM card consolidation.

Also Read: ‘MEGA’: Elon Musk creates European spinoff of Trump's slogan upon Scholz nomination

For Airtel, rural market gains may slow down as most of the rollouts have already happened, and Vodafone Idea may gain more market share as it is now only going to roll out networks after the recent capital raise.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On