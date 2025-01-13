‘MEGA’: Elon Musk creates European spinoff of Trump's slogan upon Scholz nomination

Elon Musk, who has long been known as socially liberal but economically conservative, has now reiterated his support for conservative or right-leaning leaders and political movements with his reaction to the nomination of centre-left leader Olaf Scholz. Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk gestures, as he attends political festival Atreju organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2023(Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

Upon Scholz being nominated to become the candidate of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), Musk reacted in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) with a new slogan called "MEGA" whose letters stand for “Make Europe Great Again.”

This, of course, is the spinoff of Donald Trump's "MAGA" slogan which stands for "Make America Great Again." Trump has actively used this since 2016, and Musk had suddenly become one of Trump's biggest and most vocal supporters.

On the other hand, he has also been vocal about his dissent with left-leaning leaders like Scholz, even having called him an 'idiot' once.

The German Federal elections are scheduled to take place in February 2025.

MEGA might be a representation of what Musk looks forward to achieving in Europe. He has supported conservative and right-wing movements, often taking on existing establishments in countries such as the UK and Germany.

For instance, he has also attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the centre-left Labour party.

All of this comes with his ally Trump being elected as US President.

At the same time, Musk's fortune has also been growing. He is currently the world's richest person with a net worth of $426 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tesla, his EV giant alone is now estimated to be worth $1.267 trillion. He also owns a slew of other big names like X itself, SpaceX, Starlink, xAI, The Boring Company, and so on.