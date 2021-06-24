Jio Institute academic sessions to commence this year: Nita Ambani at 44th AGM

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani on Thursday announced that the Jio Institute will commence academic sessions at the Navi Mumbai campus this year despite the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Addressing the shareholders at Reliance Industries' 44th AGM, Nita Ambani highlighted the company's philanthropic efforts, including the production of high-quality medical-grade industrial oxygen and procuring oxygen tankers from other countries amid oxygen shortages owing to high Covid-19 cases.

"You will feel proud to know that today Reliance is producing over 11% of India's medical-grade liquid oxygen, the highest by a single company at a single location," said the Reliance Foundation chairperson.

"Created a total capacity of over 2000 beds for Covid care, all equipped to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply and totally free-of-cost treatment," he added.

Nita Ambani highlighted that Reliance Foundation launched five Missions to fight Covid-19 - Mission Oxygen; Mission Covid Infra; Mission Anna Seva; Mission Employee Care; and Mission Vaccine Suraksha. The Reliance Foundation chairperson further added that RIL’s Mission Vaccine Suraksha was one of India’s largest corporate vaccination drives to vaccinate 20 lakh of employees, retired employees, partner company employees, and their families free of cost.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani addresses RIL AGM, says business last year exceeded expectations

She announced that Reliance would also give ₹10 lakh to families of off-roll employees who succumbed to Covid-19. "I assure you that in every challenge that India faces, Reliance Foundation has and will continue to stand with every Indian. Together, we shall overcome as we always have," added Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., said the business of the group last year exceeded the expectation despite the pandemic. “Our business and financial success since the last AGM have exceeded expectations. But what has given me far greater happiness than our business performance is RIL’s humanitarian efforts during these exceedingly difficult times,” said Ambani in his opening remark.