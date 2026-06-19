Jio IPO to be filed with SEBI today, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has announced that the board of Jio Platforms has approved an IPO document and will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) today, June 19.

Plans to list Jio Platforms Ltd had been in the works for some time now. (AFP)

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"Reliance Board has approved the JIO IPO. Draft Red Hearing Prospectus will be filed today. Isha Ambani, Anand Ambani and Akash Ambani will lead the project," Ambani said at the 49th AGM of the company.

Plans to list Jio Platforms Ltd had been in the works for some time now. This is the first listing from the Reliance Industries stable in nearly two decades. “Listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, capability and value. I assure you and all prospective new investors that a brighter future awaits Jio," Ambani said at the Reliance event on Friday.

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In simple terms, an IPO or Initial Public Offering is when a company decides to sell its shares or ownership stakes. People can buy these shares through the stock exchange if they think the company will grow and become more valuable over time.

A company files an IPO to raise money and become publicly traded. According to a Bloomberg report, Jio Platforms’ board has approved the issue of as many as new 270 million shares of face value of 10 rupees each.

It was reported in March that Jio was in the final stages of preparing its draft red herring prospectus to file paperwork for the IPO with SEBI.

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Earlier this year, the government modified norms to allow companies with a post-issue valuation exceeding ₹5 trillion (approximately $54 billion) to list by diluting a minimum of just 2.5% equity. This was a sharp drop from the previous 5% minimum requirement for mega-cap companies, and significantly lower than the standard 25% free-float rule.

It was after this that reports of Jio planning to file an IPO gained momentum.