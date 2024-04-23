 JNK India IPO opens: Check GMP, price band and details. Should you subscribe? - Hindustan Times
JNK India IPO opens: Check GMP, price band and details. Should you subscribe?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 10:29 AM IST

JNK India IPO: The price band of this public issue is at ₹395 to ₹415 per equity share and the IPO will be open between April 22- April 25.

JNK India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JNK India Limited opened for subscription today (April 23). The IPO will close on April 25 and has a price band of 395 to 415 per equity share. Through the issue, the company aims to raise 649.47 crore out of which 300 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares while 349.47 crore is reserved for the OFS (Offer for Sale).

JNK India IPO: The price band of this public issue is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>395 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>415 per equity share.
JNK India IPO: The price band of this public issue is at 395 to 415 per equity share.

JNK India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 15 in the grey market today.

JNK India IPO price and date: The company fixed the price band of this public issue at 395 to 415 per equity share and the IPO will be open between April 22- April 25.

JNK India IPO size: The company aims to raise 349.47 crore from its initial offer and bidders can apply in lots. One lot of the book build issue comprises 36 company shares.

JNK India IPO allotment: The allotment date is likely scheduled on April 26. The IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE likely on April 30.

JNK India IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited is the official registrar of JNK India IPO.

JNK India IPO anchor investors: The issue garnered Rs. 194.84 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company said that it allocated 46,94,989 equity shares at 415 per share on April 22 to anchor investors.

