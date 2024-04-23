JNK India IPO opens: Check GMP, price band and details. Should you subscribe?

JNK India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of JNK India Limited opened for subscription today (April 23). The IPO will close on April 25 and has a price band of ₹395 to ₹415 per equity share. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹649.47 crore out of which ₹300 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares while 349.47 crore is reserved for the OFS (Offer for Sale). JNK India IPO: The price band of this public issue is at ₹ 395 to ₹ 415 per equity share.

JNK India IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today.

JNK India IPO price and date: The company fixed the price band of this public issue at ₹395 to ₹415 per equity share and the IPO will be open between April 22- April 25.

JNK India IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹349.47 crore from its initial offer and bidders can apply in lots. One lot of the book build issue comprises 36 company shares.

JNK India IPO allotment: The allotment date is likely scheduled on April 26. The IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE likely on April 30.

JNK India IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited is the official registrar of JNK India IPO.

JNK India IPO anchor investors: The issue garnered Rs. 194.84 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company said that it allocated 46,94,989 equity shares at ₹415 per share on April 22 to anchor investors.