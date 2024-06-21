Joe Biden bans US sales of Kaspersky software over Russia ties

The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to bar the sale of antivirus software made by Russia's Kaspersky Lab in the United States, with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo saying that Russia's influence over the company poses a significant security risk. A view shows the software produced by Russia's Kaspersky Lab at the company's office in Moscow, Russia.(Reuters)

The software's privileged access to a computer's systems could allow it to steal sensitive information from American computers or install malware and withhold critical updates, enhancing the threat, a source said, noting that Kaspersky's customers include critical infrastructure providers and state and local governments.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"Russia has shown it has the capacity and ... the intent to exploit Russian companies like Kaspersky to collect and weaponize the personal information of Americans and that is why we are compelled to take the action that we are taking today," Raimondo said on a briefing call with reporters.

Kaspersky said it believed the U.S. decision was based on "the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky's products and services."

In an emailed statement, Kaspersky added that its activities did not threaten U.S. national security and that it will pursue legal options to preserve its operations.

The Russian Embassy did not respond to requests for comment. Previously, Kaspersky has said that it is a privately managed company with no ties to the Russian government.

The sweeping new rule, using broad powers created by the administration of former President Donald Trump, will be coupled with another move to add three units of the company to a trade restriction list, Raimondo said, dealing a blow to Kaspersky's reputation that could hammer its overseas sales.

The plan to add the cybersecurity company to the entity list, which effectively bars a company's U.S. suppliers from selling to it, and the timing and details of the software sales prohibition were first reported by Reuters.

The moves show the Biden administration is trying to stamp out any risks of Russian cyberattacks stemming from Kaspersky software and keep squeezing Moscow as its war effort in Ukraine has regained momentum and the United States has run low on fresh sanctions it can impose on Russia.

It also shows the administration is harnessing a powerful new authority that allows it to ban or restrict transactions between U.S. firms and internet, telecom and tech companies from "foreign adversary" nations like Russia and China.