Kinetic green, Hero electric, M&M unit eye India’s biggest EV contract

Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric Mobility and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions are among firms in talks with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) for supplying electric two and three-wheelers as part of India’s biggest-ever push for green mobility, said two people aware of the development.

The company, a unit of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), on Saturday agreed to procure more than 30,000 electric two- and three-wheelers for Goa and Kerala.

These vehicles are part of CESL’s plan to procure a total of 200,000 two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) and 300,000 three-wheeled EVs across India under a new scheme.

CESL also plans to lease out and operate three-wheeled EVs for the garbage collection fleet of municipalities across India.

“The EV ecosystem is new. Inputs are needed to help us all achieve this common goal of transforming our transportation system to electric,” CESL chief executive and managing director Mahua Acharya said.

To be sure, there is no commercial agreement with any of the EV manufacturers yet.