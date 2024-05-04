Kotak Bank Q4 results: Sees 18% rise in profit at ₹4,133 cr
Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 18% growth in Q4 net profit, total income rises significantly for FY 2023-24
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent growth in standalone net profit at ₹4,133 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2022-23 fiscal, Kotak Bank had posted a profit of ₹3,496 crore.
Total income rose to ₹15,285 crore in March quarter of financial year 2023-24, from ₹12,007 crore in the year-ago period.
For the 2023-24 fiscal, net profit rose 26 per cent to ₹13,782 crore, from ₹10,939 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.
Total income increased to ₹56,072 crore in 2023-24, from ₹41,334 crore in 2022-23.
Net Interest Income (NII) for fiscal 2023-24 increased to ₹25,993 crore, from ₹21,552 crore in 2022-23, registering a 21 per cent on-year increase.
NII in March, 2024 increased to ₹6,909 crore, from ₹6,103 crore in the year-ago period, up 13 per cent.
The Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share having face value of ₹5, for the year ended March 31, 2024.
As on March 31, 2024, gross non-performing assets (NPA) was 1.39 per cent and net NPA was 0.34 per cent.
