 Kotak Bank Q4 results: Sees 18% rise in profit at ₹4,133 cr - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Kotak Bank Q4 results: Sees 18% rise in profit at 4,133 cr

PTI |
May 04, 2024 04:36 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 18% growth in Q4 net profit, total income rises significantly for FY 2023-24

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent growth in standalone net profit at 4,133 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)

In the fourth quarter of 2022-23 fiscal, Kotak Bank had posted a profit of 3,496 crore.

Total income rose to 15,285 crore in March quarter of financial year 2023-24, from 12,007 crore in the year-ago period.

For the 2023-24 fiscal, net profit rose 26 per cent to 13,782 crore, from 10,939 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Total income increased to 56,072 crore in 2023-24, from 41,334 crore in 2022-23.

Net Interest Income (NII) for fiscal 2023-24 increased to 25,993 crore, from 21,552 crore in 2022-23, registering a 21 per cent on-year increase.

NII in March, 2024 increased to 6,909 crore, from 6,103 crore in the year-ago period, up 13 per cent.

The Board of Directors of the Bank has recommended a dividend of 2 per equity share having face value of 5, for the year ended March 31, 2024.

As on March 31, 2024, gross non-performing assets (NPA) was 1.39 per cent and net NPA was 0.34 per cent.

News / Business / Kotak Bank Q4 results: Sees 18% rise in profit at 4,133 cr
