Kotak Mahindra Bank, a house that Uday Kotak built—from ₹30 lakh to ₹4.2 lakh crore

Thus, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. was born.

Shortly thereafter, then 30-year-old Anand Mahindra, who had just returned from Harvard University, invested ₹4 lakh to put their names on the company because “all greate financial houses—JPMorgan to Goldman Sachs and even the Rothschilds—are known by the name of their founders”.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's journey began in 1985 when Uday Kotak—who wasn't interested in the family business of textiles—set up Kotak Capital Management Finance Ltd. as an offshoot of his family's Kotak & Co. with an initial capital of ₹30 lakh.

“40 years ago today, I started a company with ₹30 lakh capital, in a 300 sq ft office in Fort, Mumbai. Today that company, which I ran for 38 years, is Kotak Mahindra Bank,” Kotak wrote on X, formely Twitter , on Friday. “As this Indian institution navigates changing times, may it prosper. Happy Birthday…tum jiyo hazaaro saal.”

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., a house that Uday Kotak built with a little help from Anand Mahindra, has completed 40 years of operations today—from ₹30 lakh capital in 1985 to ₹4.2 lakh crore market capitalisation today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's evolution over 40 years is a case study in diversification and scaling up in the Indian financial sector:

• 1985-2003 (The NBFC Era): The company diversified from bill discounting into leasing, hire purchase, auto finance and investment banking (via a joint venture with Goldman Sachs).

• 2003 (The Big Conversion): Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. became the first non-banking financial company in India to receive a banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), transforming into Kotak Mahindra Bank.

• 2015 (Major Merger): Kotak Mahindra Bank completed a significant merger with ING Vysya Bank, substantially expanding its scale, branch network, and customer base.

• Recent Developments: The bank has embraced digital banking with the launch of initiatives like the 811 digital bank and the Kotak Cherry super-app. It has also expanded its microfinance presence with the acquisition of Sonata Finance (2024).

Kotak Mahindra Bank financials Today, Kotak Mahindra Bank operates 2,148 bank branches—including those in international finance centres such as GIFT City and Dubai—generating revenue of ₹94,274 crore and a net profit of ₹18,213 crore as of 31 March 2025.

It manages a total of ₹6,93,624 crore in assets, with a loan book that's worth ₹4,86,166 crore, making it among the top-five private lenders in India.

Uday Kotak succession To be sure, Uday Kotak has stepped away from day-to-day operations of the company—Ashok Vaswani was appointed Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO in 2024—but his son Jay Kotak is involved in some key areas.

Digital banking: Jay Kotak describes Kotak811—Kotak Mahindra Bank's digital platform that he co-heads—as an “internal startup” focused on acquiring young customers and driving digital adoption within the bank.

As senior vice president, he works closely with the bank's wholesale, private and institutional businesses to enhance the bank's franchise with large Indian business groups. "I do believe that the banker of today and the future, as in the past, needs three human qualities," Uday Kotak told CNBC TV-18 in a recent interview.