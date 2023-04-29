Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit jumps 14% to 4,566 cr

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 29, 2023 04:13 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank standalone net profit grew to ₹3,496 crore for the January-March 2023 period against ₹2,767 crore in the year-ago period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday posted a 14.29 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at 4,566 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The private sector lender's standalone net profit grew to 3,496 crore for the January-March 2023 period against 2,767 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY23, the bank's consolidated net profit rose 23 per cent to 14,925 crore.

Its core net interest income came at 6,103 crore compared to 4,521 crore, helped largely by an expansion in the net interest margin to an impressive 5.75 per cent.

It showed an improvement in the asset quality, with the gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.78 per cent from 2.34 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.90 per cent in the preceding quarter.

