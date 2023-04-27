Home / Business / Axis Bank reports Q4 loss larger than expected due to Citi deal

Axis Bank reports Q4 loss larger than expected due to Citi deal

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 27, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Axis, India's fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, in March closed a deal to acquire Citigroup Inc's local consumer and non-banking finance businesses.

India's Axis Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected one-time loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by costs incurred due to its $1.41 billion Citi deal. Axis reported a loss of 57.28 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, compared to a profit of 41.18 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had forecast the bank to report a loss of 8.06 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A visitor watches an Axis Bank's advertisement at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A visitor watches an Axis Bank's advertisement at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo(REUTERS)

Axis, India's fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation, in March closed a deal to acquire Citigroup Inc's local consumer and non-banking finance businesses.

ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra's Q4 profit falls 26% as clients reduce spending

Despite the loss, the lender's business growth remained robust.

It reported a standalone operating profit, which excludes provisions and contingencies, of 91.68 billion rupees, compared to 64.66 billion rupees a year earlier.

The bank's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and expended, grew 33% to 117.42 billion rupees. Net interest margins were at 4.22%, up 73 basis points year-on-year.

Larger rivals HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have also reported healthy growth in net interest incomes for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Axis' quarterly advances were up 19% year-on-year, in line with double-digit loan growth seen in Indian banks over the last few months.

The Mumbai-based bank's deposits grew 15%.

Meanwhile, the bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, improved to 2.02% from 2.38% in the last quarter. Its net non-performing assets ratio was at 0.39% as compared with 0.47% in the prior quarter.

Provision and contingencies for the quarter stood at 3.06 billion rupees, down from 9.87 billion rupees a year ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
axis bank
axis bank
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out