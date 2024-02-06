LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Jha as its Management Director and Chief Executive. LIC Mutual Fund appoints Ravi Kumar Jha as MD & CEO.

Jha has worked for over 30 years with LIC and has handled diverse positions. He was serving as executive of corporate strategy till December 2023 at the company.

The 57-year-old Jha holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Ranchi University.