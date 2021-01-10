IND USA
Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December

Among private sector life insurers, Bajaj Allianz Life's new business rose maximum by 64.18 per cent to ₹686.80 crore in December 2020, over ₹418.32 crore a year ago.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:46 PM IST
LIC's new business premium declined by 15 per cent from 16,861.98 crore in December 2019.(Representational Image)

The new business premium of life insurance industry contracted by 3 year-on-year to 24,383.42 crore in December.

The new business or the first-year premium of 24 life insurance companies was 25,079.89 crore in the same month of 2019.

The country's largest life insurer LIC contributed 14,345.70 crore or 58 per cent to the total premium generated during the month, showed data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

LIC's new business premium declined by 15 per cent from 16,861.98 crore in December 2019.

Private sector comprising of 23 players registered a growth 22 per cent by earning new premium of 10.037.72 crore in December, as compared to 8217.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Among private sector life insurers, Bajaj Allianz Life's new business rose maximum by 64.18 per cent to 686.80 crore in December 2020, over 418.32 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Sun Life reported over 61 per cent increase in premium collection to 514.04 crore as against 318.55 crore, while India First posted a 54 per cent rise to 240.10 crore.

Other insurance players like ICICI Prudential Life's new business was at 1,469.45 crore (up 32.11 per cent); HDFC Life 1,910.27 crore (up 27 per cent), and Max Life 768.07 crore (up 21 per cent) in December.

The cumulative new business premium from all the insurers during the April-December period of 2020-21 contracted by 1.7 per cent to 1,91,046.39 crore compared to 1,94,331.10 crore a year earlier.

