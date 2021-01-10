Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December
The new business premium of life insurance industry contracted by 3 year-on-year to ₹24,383.42 crore in December.
The new business or the first-year premium of 24 life insurance companies was ₹25,079.89 crore in the same month of 2019.
The country's largest life insurer LIC contributed ₹14,345.70 crore or 58 per cent to the total premium generated during the month, showed data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
LIC's new business premium declined by 15 per cent from ₹16,861.98 crore in December 2019.
Private sector comprising of 23 players registered a growth 22 per cent by earning new premium of ₹10.037.72 crore in December, as compared to ₹8217.91 crore in the year-ago period.
Among private sector life insurers, Bajaj Allianz Life's new business rose maximum by 64.18 per cent to ₹686.80 crore in December 2020, over ₹418.32 crore a year ago.
Aditya Birla Sun Life reported over 61 per cent increase in premium collection to ₹514.04 crore as against ₹318.55 crore, while India First posted a 54 per cent rise to ₹240.10 crore.
Other insurance players like ICICI Prudential Life's new business was at ₹1,469.45 crore (up 32.11 per cent); HDFC Life ₹1,910.27 crore (up 27 per cent), and Max Life ₹768.07 crore (up 21 per cent) in December.
The cumulative new business premium from all the insurers during the April-December period of 2020-21 contracted by 1.7 per cent to ₹1,91,046.39 crore compared to ₹1,94,331.10 crore a year earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abu Dhabi raises February Murban crude pricing after Saudi boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank stocks are back in vogue on stimulus hopes, interest-rate outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life insurance sector's new biz premium declines 3% in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG cos look to hike prices to offset inflationary pressure on raw material
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘There’ll never be ads’: Signal jabs Facebook after WhatsApp updates terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt creates special unit in I-T dept for probe into undisclosed foreign assets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Exports show signs of revival, 16.22 pc rise during Jan 1-7: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp gets dumped by Turkey's Erdogan on mounting privacy concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Currency in circulation rises ₹3.23 lakh cr in first 9 months of FY21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Include natural gas under GST to push for gas-based economy: Industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI raises concerns over zero-coupon bond for PSB recapitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sales to normalise by Jan-end, getting orders from Jio Mart: Kishore Biyani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST scam: DGGI arrests 215 individuals, recovers ₹700 crore from fraudsters
- The GST intelligence authorities have also registered over 2,200 cases and have unearthed more than 6,600 fake GSTIN entities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITR filing last date today: 'Don't miss deadline,' says government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is a cartel in cement, steel industry: Gadkari
- Gadkari said that if cement and steel industries keep charging higher prices, it will affect the implementation of infrastructure projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox