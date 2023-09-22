List of top 20 companies across US, UK, Canada in work wellbeing released. 3 Indian firms included

Indeed, a jobs and hiring platform, has released the list of winners of its inaugural Better Work Awards, honoring the top companies for “work wellbeing” in the US, UK and Canada for this year.

Indeed announces Better Works Awards honouring top companies in work wellbeing. (Unsplash/@Dylan Gillis/ representational image)

According to the company, the awards are unique because winners are determined based on the world’s largest study of work wellbeing and insights from millions of employees who rate and review their company on Indeed each year. This includes rating their work wellbeing across four key indicators: happiness, purpose, satisfaction and stress.

The top ten companies for work wellbeing in the U.S. are (scores out of 100):

1. Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores (83)

2. H&R Block (79)

3. Delta Air Lines (78)

4. Tata Consultancy Services (78)

5. Accenture (78)

6. IBM (78)

7. L3Harris (77)

8. Wipro (76)

9. Infosys (76)

10. Nike (76)

The top five companies for work wellbeing in the UK are:

1. Kingsley Healthcare (85)

2. The Entertainer (75)

3. The Body Shop (71)

4. Kelly Group (71)

5. Clarks (70)

The top five companies for work wellbeing in Canada are:

1. Petro Canada (74)

2. TJX Canada (73)

3. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (73)

4. DHL (72)

5. Home Depot Canada (72)

What is work wellbeing?

Indeed describes work wellbeing - or how employees feel at work - as a critical factor for people today when deciding where to work, and plays a significant role for employers hoping to attract, hire and retain top talent. On average, 90% of working adults indicate that how they feel at work matters, and 80% say wellbeing data is important when considering a company, based on survey results from the US, UK and Canada, said Indeed.

According to employee feedback on Indeed, this year’s winning employers excel at providing learning and growth opportunities, flexibility and a sense of belonging at work among employees.