LPG cylinder price: Relief ahead of assembly elections. Check new rates

Hours before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday released the prices of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder.

In view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the Centre continued the relief in the price. That too when the prices of crude oil are skyrocketing at the international level.

On February 1, the rate of non-subsidised (14.2 kg) Indane domestic cylinder in Delhi will be available at ₹899.50. At the same time, the people of Kolkata will get a domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg for ₹926. In Mumbai, the price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will be same as Delhi, while in Chennai it will cost ₹915.50.

There has been no change in the price of non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders since October. The rates of petrol and diesel are also stable since November.

The assembly elections are being held in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. Voting will be held from February 10 to March 7 and the results will be out on March 10.

In such a situation, there is very little chance that the price of domestic LPG cylinder will increase. There may be some change in the rates of commercial cylinders.

The OMC's reduced commercial the price of commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder by ₹91.50, which is effective from today, news agency ANI reported. The commercial cylinder will now cost ₹1,907 in Delhi, ANI further reported.

On the first day of the new year, the OMCs had slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by ₹102.50 but it was still above ₹2,000.

On December 1, prices of 19 Kg LPG cylinders were increased by ₹100 bringing the price of the commercial cylinders to ₹2,101 in Delhi. This was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it cost around ₹2,200 per cylinder.

LPG cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and Union territories in India.