Markets closed on Thursday, Friday for holidays, to re-open on Monday

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.31% down at 17,475.65 on Wednesday, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.41% to 58,338.93.
Markets are closed today on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, and other holidays.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 04:28 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15 for holidays. Markets will resume trading on Monday, April 18.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.2148% on Wednesday, while the rupee settled at 76.1750 to the dollar.

