Home / Business / Markets opening bell: Modest gains as Sensex above 59,700, Nifty at 17,815

Markets opening bell: Modest gains as Sensex above 59,700, Nifty at 17,815

business
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 09:47 AM IST

Markets opening bell: Modest gains as Sensex above 59,700, Nifty at 17,815

Markets Opening Bell: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange.(Reuters)
Markets Opening Bell: A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange.(Reuters)
Agencies |

Shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors on the back of a rebound in global stock markets, as investors remained focussed on U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 17,797, as of 0347 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.97% at 59,712.10.

The Nifty IT index, metals index and auto index were top gainers rising 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Shares of Ircon International gained 4% after winning an order worth 2.56 billion Indian rupees ($32.13 million).

Asian shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty
sensex nifty

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out