Markets settle in green; Sensex advances 832 points to close at 60,138; Nifty ends day at 17,930

Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:42 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Reclaiming the 60,000 level, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 832 points on Monday, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 60,138.46. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring over 7 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy’s.

On the other hand, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Reliance Industries were the laggards.

"Indian markets opened on a positive note following largely positive Asian markets as investors react to mixed China factory activity data for October," said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

Sentiments were upbeat as a monthly survey said India's manufacturing sector activities gained further strength in October as companies scaled up production and stepped up input purchasing in anticipation of further improvements in demand, he noted.

RELATED STORIES

Further, GST data released earlier in the day showed the second highest ever GST collection of 1.3 lakh crore, a growth of 24 per cent YoY, which further boosted the sentiments, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains, while Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.82 per cent to USD 84.41 per barrel.

