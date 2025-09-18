Maruti Suzuki announces new car prices after GST rate cut. Check full list here

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has announced new car prices to pass on full benefit of GST rate cuts to consumers. File photo of Maruti Suzuki cars inside a showroom.

While the entry-level Alto K10 is now cheaper by ₹1,07,600 at ₹3,69,900, the Grand Vitara is cheaper by the same amount at ₹10,76,500.

Maruti Suzuki New Car Prices After GST Rate Cut On 4 September 2025, the government reduced GST rates on hundreds of items — from soaps to small cars — in India's biggest indirect tax reforms since Goods and Services Tax was first introduced on 1 July 2017.

That was a result of GST rationalisation from four tax slabs (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) to two (5% and 18%). Nearly all essential items are in the 5% tax bracket while discretionary goods attract 18% GST. A new 40% slab has also been introduced for tobacco products and luxury goods.

The rate-setting GST Council, as part of its rationalisation move, also decided to define what a car is and how it will be taxed.

According to the government, “small cars” are less than 4 metres in length with petrol engines less than 1,200 cc and diesel engines less than 1,500 cc. Such four-wheelers will be taxed at 18%.

“Bigger cars” or “luxury cars” are more than 4 metres in length with petrol engines bigger than 1,200 cc and diesel engines bigger than 1,500 cc. Such four-wheelers will be taxed at 40%.

This definition extends to hybrid cars as well. Electric cars, like all electric vehicles, continue to attract the lowest 5% GST rate.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country's largest carmaker, is seen as the biggest beneficiary of this rationalisation, for it still draws most of its volumes from small cars. Against that backdrop, here's a model-wise list of its small cars with their new starting prices:

Alto Kl0: ₹3,69,900 (Up to ₹1,07,600 cheaper)

Wagon-R: ₹4,98,900 (Up to ₹79,600 cheaper)

Ignis: ₹5,35,100 (Up to ₹71,300 cheaper)

Swift: ₹5,78,900 (Up to ₹84,600 cheaper)

Baleno: ₹5,98,900 (Up to ₹86,100 cheaper)

DZire: ₹6,25,600 (Up to ₹87,700 cheaper)

Fronx: ₹6,84,900 (Up to ₹1,12,600 cheaper)

Brezza: ₹8,25,900 (Up to ₹I,12,700 cheaper) Here's a model-wise list of "luxury cars" with new starting prices:

Grand Vitara: ₹10,76,500 (Up to ₹1,07,000 cheaper)

Jimny: ₹12,31,500 (Up to ₹51,900 cheaper)

Ertiga: ₹8,80,000 (Up to ₹46,400 cheaper)

XL6: ₹11,52,300 (Up to ₹52,000 cheaper)

Invicto: ₹24,97,400 (Up to ₹61,700 cheaper) "The restructuring [of GST] will increase competitiveness of Indian products and the opening of trade borders will bring in the necessary competition," Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava had told Reuters on 18 August, days after Prime Minister announced the GST reforms from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

“Competition, combined with your ability to produce and sell at lower prices, makes for the best efficiency.”