Home / Business / Maruti Suzuki profit dips 9.4% to 1,166.1 crore in March quarter
business

Maruti Suzuki profit dips 9.4% to 1,166.1 crore in March quarter

The other income for the quarter also dropped sharply by 89.8% due to mark to market losses incurred on certain investments, further impacting its bottom-line.
By Malyaban Ghosh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country’s largest carmaker—reported a 9.4% year-on-year decrease in net profit to 1,166.1 crore for quarter ending March 31, owing to substantial jump in input costs due to increase in prices of commodities like steel, copper and some precious metals.

The other income for the quarter also dropped sharply by 89.8% due to mark to market losses incurred on certain investments, further impacting its bottom-line.

The company posted a net profit of 1,291.7 crore in the corresponding period as sales took a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

The carmaker reported a 32% y-o-y increase in net sales to 24,024 crore on the back of 27.8% jump in total vehicle sales to 4,92,235 units.

Sequentially, sale of vehicles decreased marginally by 0.7% from the December quarter.

As a result of the double digit increase in vehicle sales, the company managed to beat the revenue estimates of Bloomberg, pegged at 23,919 crore, but missed the net profit estimate of 1.699.3 crore.

The growth in revenue and operating profit though came on the low base of FY20 when vehicle sales fell due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

According to RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki, production schedule of the company has not been impacted by the second wave, and it is planning to maintain the current production level to increase inventory which is quite low at the moment and meet demand on ground. “Situation in this year is not like last year since only three states have declared partial lockdown and they also exempted manufacturing industries to continue operations. The semiconductor issue is not yet over at all and will continue for some time. The net result has been that we have been able to continue with full production.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country’s largest carmaker—reported a 9.4% year-on-year decrease in net profit to 1,166.1 crore for quarter ending March 31, owing to substantial jump in input costs due to increase in prices of commodities like steel, copper and some precious metals.

The other income for the quarter also dropped sharply by 89.8% due to mark to market losses incurred on certain investments, further impacting its bottom-line.

The company posted a net profit of 1,291.7 crore in the corresponding period as sales took a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

The carmaker reported a 32% y-o-y increase in net sales to 24,024 crore on the back of 27.8% jump in total vehicle sales to 4,92,235 units.

Sequentially, sale of vehicles decreased marginally by 0.7% from the December quarter.

As a result of the double digit increase in vehicle sales, the company managed to beat the revenue estimates of Bloomberg, pegged at 23,919 crore, but missed the net profit estimate of 1.699.3 crore.

The growth in revenue and operating profit though came on the low base of FY20 when vehicle sales fell due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

According to RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki, production schedule of the company has not been impacted by the second wave, and it is planning to maintain the current production level to increase inventory which is quite low at the moment and meet demand on ground. “Situation in this year is not like last year since only three states have declared partial lockdown and they also exempted manufacturing industries to continue operations. The semiconductor issue is not yet over at all and will continue for some time. The net result has been that we have been able to continue with full production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maruti suzuki
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP