McDonald's stores closed in Sri Lanka over poor hygiene: What we know so far

McDonald's stores across Sri Lanka were shut on Sunday. This comes as the fast-food giant launched a legal battle with its local franchise holder over allegations of poor hygiene, news agency AFP reported quoting court officials. The stores will be closed till April 14, the Commercial High Court of Colombo ordered after the parent company accused local franchise holder of failing to meet international hygiene standards. McDonald's closed in Sri Lanka: McDonald's logo is seen outside a store. The stores have been closed in Sri Lanka following a hygiene issue. (Reuters)

Read more: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican model Grecia Munoz

"The closure was ordered pending an investigation," a court official said as per AFP adding that lawyers for McDonald's told the court that they had terminated a franchise agreement with local company Abans. The hearing is to resume in early April.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sanath Wijewardane, an attorney for McDonald's said as per Reuters, "The parent company decided to terminate the agreement with the franchisee due to standard issues. They are not in business in the country. They may decide to return with a new franchisee."

Abans has held the McDonald's franchise in Sri Lanka with 12 outlets since the US firm's entry into the country in 1998. Outside McDonald's outlets across the country, notices were seen saying they were "closed" and there was no indication if or when they may reopen.

Stores in Sti Lanka were unaffected when a technology hitch disrupted ordering at stores across much of east Asia last week.