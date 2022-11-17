Meta India gets new head: All you need to know about Sandhya Devanathan

On Thursday, Meta announced it has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of its India unit, a role in which she will head the company's business in the country.

In a statement, Meta said Devanathan's stint as the Vice President of Meta India will begin on January 1, and she will relocate to the country to head the organisation (according to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently based in Singapore). Devanathan succeeds Ajit Mohan, who resigned on November 3; Manish Chopra, Meta India's director and head of partnerships, has taken over Mohan's position on an interim basis.

Here is a brief profile of Sandhya Devanathan:

(1.) She joined Meta (then known as Facebook) in January 2016, as Group Director, SEA - Ecommerce, Travel, and FinServ, in Singapore. In August, she became the tech giant's Managing Director for Singapore, and Business Head for Vietnam.

(2.) She is also its Vice President for Gaming in the Asia-Pacific region, her current post which she assumed in April 2020.

(3.) Devanathan also serves, or has served, as board member of several organisations. These include Pepper Financial Services Group, National Library Board (Singapore), Singapore Management University, Ministry of Information and Communications (Singapore), and Women's Forum for the Economy and Society.

(4.) Her previous employers are Citigroup, and Standard Chartered respectively. With Citi, she worked in various positions from May 2000 to December 2009, while she worked with Standard Chartered from December 2009 to December 2015.

(5.) She did her B. Tech in Chemical Engineering from Andhra University (1994-1998), followed by MBA Delhi University (1998-2000). In 2014, she went to University of Oxford for a course in leadership.

