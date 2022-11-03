Home / India News / Meta India head Ajit Mohan steps down to pursue another opportunity: Report

Meta India head Ajit Mohan steps down to pursue another opportunity: Report

india news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 07:35 PM IST

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson said.

Ajit Mohan (File Photo/HT)
Ajit Mohan (File Photo/HT)
Reuters |

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down after four years, while a media report said he would join rival Snap Inc .

Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over on an interim capacity, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mohan will serve as the President of the Asia-Pacific business, Techcrunch reported, citing sources.

"Over the last four years, he (Ajit Mohan) has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group at Meta said in a a statement.

"We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships," Mendelsohn said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out